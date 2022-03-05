Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 119,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,308,000 after acquiring an additional 19,999 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,281,694 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $721,744,000 after acquiring an additional 170,200 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific stock opened at $264.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.31. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $264.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $168.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

