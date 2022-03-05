Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.63 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Waste Management by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after acquiring an additional 416,806 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 14,904.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after buying an additional 71,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,711,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,948,000 after purchasing an additional 134,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $157.82 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.59 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The company has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.69 and its 200 day moving average is $155.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.88.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

