Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Etsy by 98.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $8.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.57. 3,344,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.18. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.38 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.72.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The business had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $194,048.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $6,058,677.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,718 shares of company stock worth $32,779,329. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.47.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

