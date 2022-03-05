Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,543,803,000 after purchasing an additional 757,907 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 871.5% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 597,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,865,000 after acquiring an additional 536,407 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,526,000 after acquiring an additional 363,977 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,677.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 270,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,018,000 after acquiring an additional 254,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,753.6% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 238,363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $260.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.45. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $226.77 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

