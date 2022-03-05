Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 155,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109,471 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the third quarter worth $245,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the third quarter worth $263,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 194.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $27.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.31. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $31.96.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

