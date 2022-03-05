Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Hayward had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.54 million. Hayward’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Hayward updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

HAYW traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $16.65. 1,904,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,314. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.25.

Get Hayward alerts:

In other Hayward news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick Roetken sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,663,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,760,996 shares of company stock worth $55,026,341.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hayward by 654.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Hayward by 9.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

HAYW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

About Hayward (Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.