HBW Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Square by 27.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,690 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 45.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,189 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 0.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Square in the third quarter worth approximately $452,024,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,671 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Square from $310.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.22.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $106.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.61, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.38. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $82.72 and a one year high of $289.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $987,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,007 shares of company stock worth $3,020,504 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

