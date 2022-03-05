HBW Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $71.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.36. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

