HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 214 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $456,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,088,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period.

XLG opened at $331.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $348.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.73. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $282.31 and a 1 year high of $374.77.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

