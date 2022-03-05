HC Wainwright Cuts Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Price Target to $10.00

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Epizyme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Epizyme presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.15.

EPZM opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 779.45% and a negative return on equity of 432.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Epizyme will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 22,666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,563 shares of company stock valued at $15,066. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Epizyme in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 31,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,040,000 after purchasing an additional 71,289 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 36,241.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 43,127 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 470.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,262,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,437 shares during the period.

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

