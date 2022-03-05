Head-To-Head Analysis: AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) & Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) and Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celcuity has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AnPac Bio-Medical Science and Celcuity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AnPac Bio-Medical Science 0 0 0 0 N/A Celcuity 0 0 4 0 3.00

Celcuity has a consensus target price of $42.67, indicating a potential upside of 363.77%. Given Celcuity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Celcuity is more favorable than AnPac Bio-Medical Science.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AnPac Bio-Medical Science and Celcuity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnPac Bio-Medical Science $3.14 million 3.15 -$12.33 million N/A N/A Celcuity N/A N/A -$9.47 million ($2.02) -4.55

Celcuity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AnPac Bio-Medical Science.

Profitability

This table compares AnPac Bio-Medical Science and Celcuity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnPac Bio-Medical Science N/A N/A N/A Celcuity N/A -68.48% -55.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of Celcuity shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of Celcuity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Celcuity beats AnPac Bio-Medical Science on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AnPac Bio-Medical Science (Get Rating)

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.

About Celcuity (Get Rating)

Celcuity, Inc. is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it. The company was founded by Brian F. Sullivan and Lance G. Laing in January 2012 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

