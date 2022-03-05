Head-To-Head Contrast: Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) and Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) and Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Paycom Software has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alteryx has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Paycom Software and Alteryx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycom Software 0 4 9 0 2.69 Alteryx 0 4 8 0 2.67

Paycom Software presently has a consensus price target of $438.85, indicating a potential upside of 37.77%. Alteryx has a consensus price target of $85.31, indicating a potential upside of 40.45%. Given Alteryx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alteryx is more favorable than Paycom Software.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paycom Software and Alteryx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycom Software $1.06 billion 18.17 $195.96 million $3.37 94.52 Alteryx $536.14 million 7.66 -$179.68 million ($2.68) -22.66

Paycom Software has higher revenue and earnings than Alteryx. Alteryx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paycom Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Paycom Software and Alteryx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycom Software 18.57% 23.85% 5.52% Alteryx -33.51% -29.89% -8.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.9% of Paycom Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of Alteryx shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Paycom Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Alteryx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Paycom Software beats Alteryx on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paycom Software (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management. The company was founded by Chad R. Richison in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Alteryx (Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc. engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P. Harding, Jr. in March 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

