Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $62.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.15.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average of $42.37.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $27,944.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 6,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $248,142.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,451 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 541,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,079,000 after purchasing an additional 80,421 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 233.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 70,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 24.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 842,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,788,000 after acquiring an additional 167,804 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 12.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after acquiring an additional 27,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 9.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

