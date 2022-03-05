Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $14.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $20.07.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 195.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 123.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the third quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

