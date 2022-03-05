Heather J. Russell Sells 2,867 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TRU opened at $96.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $83.11 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.76.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in TransUnion by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.92.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

