Hefren Tillotson Inc. Buys 75,808 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Hefren Tillotson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,808 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 7.5% of Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hefren Tillotson Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $41,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.3% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $19,678,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 202,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,931,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $71.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.36. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

