Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 16.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.
Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $28.93. 56,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,381. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCCI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.
About Heritage-Crystal Clean (Get Rating)
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.