Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 16.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $28.93. 56,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,381. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCCI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 12,494 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,327.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean (Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.