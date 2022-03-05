Hertz Network (HTZ) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 4th. Hertz Network has a total market capitalization of $526,983.99 and $50,863.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hertz Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hertz Network has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00042446 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.63 or 0.06659891 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,012.27 or 1.00175088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00044164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00047904 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Hertz Network Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,120,939,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Buying and Selling Hertz Network

