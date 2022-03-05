Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Given New $161.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $161.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

HSKA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Heska from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $254.83.

Shares of HSKA opened at $147.63 on Tuesday. Heska has a twelve month low of $119.63 and a twelve month high of $275.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,342.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Heska will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Heska by 1,944.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Heska during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Heska during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Heska during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heska during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

