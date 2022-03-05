Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stake Lifted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,988 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

In related news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $250,092.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $269,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HPE stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

