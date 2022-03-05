HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HEXO. CIBC cut shares of HEXO from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HEXO from an underperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1.07 to $0.53 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded HEXO from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on HEXO from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.40.

NYSE HEXO opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. HEXO has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.36 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 157.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HEXO will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in HEXO in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,418,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in HEXO by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 446,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 138,900 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HEXO by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 246,700 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in HEXO by 714.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in HEXO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, HEXO Plus, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis.

