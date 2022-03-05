Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $91.84

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 91.84 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 91.84 ($1.23), with a volume of 49355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.55 ($1.28).
The stock has a market capitalization of £596.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 104.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.47.
Hibernia REIT Company Profile (LON:HBRN)
