Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $91.84

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 91.84 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 91.84 ($1.23), with a volume of 49355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.55 ($1.28).

The stock has a market capitalization of £596.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 104.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.47.

Hibernia REIT Company Profile (LON:HBRN)

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

