Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Stock Price Down 10%

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 10% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14. 115,791 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 98,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.61, a quick ratio of 18.47 and a current ratio of 18.50.

Get Highland Copper alerts:

Highland Copper Company Profile (CVE:HI)

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. It owns the Copperwood copper project; and the White Pine copper project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.