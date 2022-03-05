Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Given New CHF 55 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 56 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Holcim currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCMLY opened at $9.13 on Thursday. Holcim has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $12.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

