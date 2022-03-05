Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.71

Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.71 and last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 1263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

HLLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Get Holley alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Holley Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $33,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLLY. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

About Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.