Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.59 million. Holley’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Holley updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HLLY opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04.

Get Holley alerts:

In related news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $33,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Holley by 616.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 503,609 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Holley by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 20,218 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Holley during the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Holley during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Holley during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Holley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.