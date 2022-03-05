Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 186.8% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 329.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 22,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $330,000.

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $118.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of Holly Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $143,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Holly Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

