Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HEP. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.97.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.47% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $118.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $143,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 47,080 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 107,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter.

About Holly Energy Partners (Get Rating)

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.