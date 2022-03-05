Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Hologic were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 4.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Hologic by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Hologic by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Hologic by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $72.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.75.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. Hologic’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

