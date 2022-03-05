HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 570 by Royal Bank of Canada

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 570 ($7.65) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HSBA. UBS Group set a GBX 590 ($7.92) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($9.39) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.44) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 470 ($6.31) to GBX 560 ($7.51) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 530 ($7.11) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 546 ($7.33).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 467.65 ($6.27) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £94.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 567.20 ($7.61). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 514.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 448.24.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 42,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.87), for a total transaction of £218,726.40 ($293,474.31).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

