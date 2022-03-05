Huazhu Group Limited Plans None Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ:HTHT traded down $3.71 on Friday, hitting $38.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,840,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.17. Huazhu Group has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $61.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,499,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 390,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,588,000 after acquiring an additional 76,547 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter valued at $741,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTHT has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huazhu Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.62.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

