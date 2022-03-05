Hudbay Minerals Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) declared a dividend on Monday, March 7th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the mining company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$10.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.78. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$6.70 and a 52 week high of C$11.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The company has a market cap of C$2.72 billion and a PE ratio of -8.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.91.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

