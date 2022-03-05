Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Plans $0.01 Dividend

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) declared a dividend on Monday, March 7th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the mining company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

Shares of HBM traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$10.40. 1,685,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,820. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$6.70 and a 1-year high of C$11.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion and a PE ratio of -8.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBM. CIBC dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price objective on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James set a C$14.00 price objective on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.91.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

