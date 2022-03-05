Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 4,731 Shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortress Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 359.4% in the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth $289,000. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth $425,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 692.0% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 121,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 106,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 496.1% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 288,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATAQ opened at $9.72 on Friday. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

