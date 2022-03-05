Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.010-$2.090 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPP. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,851. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 665.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $240.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.81 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 2,500.63%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,406,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,823,000 after purchasing an additional 925,232 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,761,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,517,000 after purchasing an additional 64,617 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 551,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,615,000 after purchasing an additional 201,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 23,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 182,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

