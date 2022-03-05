Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) CAO Nicolas G. Schuck Sells 1,028 Shares

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $208,036.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:HII opened at $218.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.50 and a 12 month high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

