Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

NYSE HII opened at $218.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.95 and its 200-day moving average is $194.12. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $175.50 and a 12-month high of $224.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $164,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $208,036.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,629 shares of company stock worth $525,290. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HII. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,841,000 after acquiring an additional 15,696 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries (Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.