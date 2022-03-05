Hush Price Reaches $0.15 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. During the last week, Hush has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. Hush has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $540.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.38 or 0.00291918 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00075892 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00086906 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004122 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

