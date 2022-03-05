Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI) Trading Up 19.7%

Shares of Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI – Get Rating) were up 19.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 2,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 5,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.
About Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI)
