Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ibere Pharmaceuticals were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IBER opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71. Ibere Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

