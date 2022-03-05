ichi.farm (ICHI) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $76,547.00

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00043875 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.81 or 0.06753637 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,510.65 or 1.00172336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00044708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00048513 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002906 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

