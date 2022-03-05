ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Gap Down to $18.85

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.85, but opened at $18.26. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $18.37, with a volume of 172,906 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,867,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,040,828,000 after acquiring an additional 300,185 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in ICICI Bank by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 45,692,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,223,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571,957 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in ICICI Bank by 2.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,843,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,758,000 after purchasing an additional 704,916 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in ICICI Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,219,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,146,000 after purchasing an additional 168,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in ICICI Bank by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,620,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

