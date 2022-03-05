iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) and Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Head to Head Analysis

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) and Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iClick Interactive Asia Group and Global-e Online’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iClick Interactive Asia Group $254.74 million 0.69 -$12.62 million ($0.07) -26.57 Global-e Online $245.27 million 18.81 -$74.93 million ($0.67) -48.40

iClick Interactive Asia Group has higher revenue and earnings than Global-e Online. Global-e Online is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iClick Interactive Asia Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares iClick Interactive Asia Group and Global-e Online’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iClick Interactive Asia Group -2.05% -2.80% -1.64% Global-e Online -30.55% 0.75% 0.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.1% of iClick Interactive Asia Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of Global-e Online shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and Global-e Online, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iClick Interactive Asia Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Global-e Online 0 0 9 0 3.00

iClick Interactive Asia Group presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 733.33%. Global-e Online has a consensus price target of $68.78, suggesting a potential upside of 112.08%. Given iClick Interactive Asia Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iClick Interactive Asia Group is more favorable than Global-e Online.

Summary

iClick Interactive Asia Group beats Global-e Online on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices. The company was founded by Wing Hong Hsieh, Ricky Ng, and Jian Tang on February 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Global-e Online Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

