ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) CEO Vivek Jain Sells 36,000 Shares

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vivek Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 30th, Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of ICU Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $278,160.00.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Vivek Jain sold 164 shares of ICU Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $39,360.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.93. 209,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,316. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.17. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.39 and a 12 month high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $340.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in ICU Medical by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ICU Medical by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,702,000 after purchasing an additional 40,771 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in ICU Medical by 534.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in ICU Medical by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICUI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

