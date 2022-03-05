IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 74,060 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 18,844.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,060 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.21% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,523,000. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 509,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,346,000 after buying an additional 76,295 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 382,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after buying an additional 15,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 137,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $52.81 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $46.96 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.21 and its 200 day moving average is $55.70.

