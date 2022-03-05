IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International stock opened at $187.43 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.57. The company has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

