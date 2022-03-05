IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Waste Management by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,135 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 12,882.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716,169 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Waste Management by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,134,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,850,000 after purchasing an additional 501,705 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Waste Management by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,806 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,639,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,917,000 after purchasing an additional 395,301 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WM stock opened at $157.82 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.59 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

