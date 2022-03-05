IFP Advisors Inc Has $3.44 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 24.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $713,097.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 353,920 shares of company stock valued at $21,391,520. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $271.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average of $57.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $49.90 and a 52 week high of $63.02.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

