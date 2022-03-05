IFP Advisors Inc Sells 5,135 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,135 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 666,115 shares of company stock valued at $88,941,132. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

CVX stock opened at $158.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $308.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.33. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $159.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

