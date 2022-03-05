IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

IGGHY traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $11.24. IG Group has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1638 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 5.07%.

IG Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of an online trading platform. It offers access to financial markets including shares, indices, foreign exchange, commodities, and binaries. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

